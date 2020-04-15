Description

Insight Webinars – run by members, for members – are designed to enable you to explore a key topic, grow your network and gain practical advice from experts within the Advance community. This webinar will be hosted by Chris Owen, Services Director at Qualsys.



How can you use your workforce to promote corporate social responsibility and be the ethical voice of the business?

Scandals, adverse incidents and ethical misconduct are all governance failures which we saw numerous times in the headlines throughout 2019. But these often only represent the 1%.

Most businesses have a responsible governance culture and make a concerted effort to balance sustainable economic, social and environmental impact. The challenge is taking governance from good to great.

In this webinar, we’ll interview three different directors on their governance challenges throughout the last year, initiatives introduced, and plans for the next year.

We will discuss a ‘review of 2019’ from the eyes of these directors. This will explore how the world is changing, current risks that you should be aware of, and how to engage the workforce.

This webinar will host a varied panel of experts who will share their real-life stories on:

– Ideas and inspiration to become a powerful agent of change

– Making sense of turbulent times:

– Building organisational and personal capabilities

– Leading into the future

