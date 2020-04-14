Description

On 21st April, Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub is hosting a virtual coffee morning to support women with an interest in business and a drive to succeed who are looking to find a supportive business community, especially with the current business environment with the COVID-19 situation.

This informal get together will provide the opportunity to explore some of the issues women and businesses face during these challenging times and begin to develop a support network of like-minded entrepreneurs.

This session is open to men and women that would like to join us for coffee and chat.

Come and join us for a chat, networking and an opportunity to help and support each other through these challenging times.

We look forward to seeing you on 21st April.

Cost:Free

WHEN:21st April 2020 – 10:30 – 11:30 BST

WHERE:Online

