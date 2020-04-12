21st April – Online City and Growth Deals in Wales: Progress and Next Steps for Delivery

Description

This conference will examine the ongoing process of agreeing and implementing City and Growth Deals in Wales – including developing effective proposals, delivering projects and supporting economic development.

Areas for discussion include:

progress so far and next steps;

governance, collaboration, and economic development;

building an inclusive economy; and

developing a skilled workforce.

Context and the focus for discussion

The conference takes place in the context of a range of policy developments, including:

Head of Terms being signed for the North Wales Growth Deal – with both Welsh and UK Governments committed to investing a total of £240m, in addition to further funding from the private sector and partners – with seven programmes agreed, including projects on digital connectivity, energy, agriculture, manufacturing and skills;

Welsh Affairs Committee report on City and Growth Deals – with discussion expected on issues such as investment, the process of allocating funding to councils, learning from successful projects, and coordination and communication cross-border and between governments;

£55m funding announced towards Mid Wales projects, expected to help encourage further private sector investment in the region;

Reports that £18m funding from the UK and Welsh Governments has been secured for two digital and creative projects as part of the Swansea Bay City Deal;

The Government’s manifesto pledge for the negotiation of a cross-border Marches Growth Deal, proposed to invest particularly in transport infrastructure;

Wales Audit Office reviews relating to the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, on the Deal’s first investment decision and on governance and accountability arrangements since then, finding that the Deal’s arrangements would support decision making well, but that transparency needed to improve; and

Independent review of the Swansea Bay City Deal, carried out in spring last year for the UK and Welsh Governments, including recommendations to improve the deliverability of the Deal’s outcomes.

Speakers

There will be keynote addresses from:

David Rosser , Chief Regional Officer, South East Wales, Welsh Government;

, Chief Regional Officer, South East Wales, Welsh Government; Louise Parry , Deputy Director of Policy, Office of the Secretary of State for Wales;

, Deputy Director of Policy, Office of the Secretary of State for Wales; Councillor Rosemarie Harris , Leader, Powys County Council; and

, Leader, Powys County Council; and Councillor Rob Stewart, Leader, City & County of Swansea Council.

Further confirmed speakers include: Brian Edy, Director, Steel & Metals Institute, Swansea University; and Dr Barry Walters, Principal, Pembrokeshire College.

The agenda in summary

Assessing agreed and prospective City and Growth Deals in Wales – the current state of play;

Developing proposals going forward – governance, consensus and collaboration;

Delivering projects: infrastructure, funding and effective project management;

Economic development, promoting skills and developing research centres; and

Progress and prospects for City and Growth Deals in Wales.

Engagement with policy officials at this conference

Policy Forum for Wales conferences typically attract strong interest from policymakers. This seminar will be an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with a range of interested officials who have reserved places from the Welsh Government as well as representatives from: the Development Bank of Wales; Welsh European Funding Office; Transport for Wales; Natural Resources Wales; the Department for International Trade; and Department for Work and Pensions.

Cost:£190 plus VAT

Book Here

WHEN:21st April 2020 – 9am – 1pm (registration from 8.30am)

WHERE:Online – Delegates will receive full information and guidance on how to take part

SOURCE:policyforumforwales.co.uk