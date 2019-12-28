Description

The Welsh Business Show Swansea 2020 will mark the 25th Welsh Business Show. Swansea was the second location for the shows to launch back in 2013 and has grown to be the largest of the Welsh Business Shows with 90 exhibitors and 700 visitors. Held in the impressive Liberty Stadium Swansea the exhibition room is expansive and also holds the line-up of informative seminars through the day – keeping the vibrant buzz of the show within the room. The show is the finale of the annual Welsh Business shows and benefits from the traction from the previous shows.

Four national shows a year

The Welsh Business shows are Wales largest business to business exhibition comprising of three national shows, each event is held annually in Cardiff, Swansea and Carmarthenshire and held in prestigious venues that are Cardiff City Stadium, The Liberty Stadium and The Ffos Las Racecourse . The shows have been established since 2010 and provide a platform for businesses of all sizes to showcase their products and services to the delegates attending. Events include informative and inspiring seminars delivered by leading UK experts, a networking breakfast, speed networking and meet the buyer opportunities. You can meander around the show and meet the businesses exhibiting their products and services in our professional shell scheme exhibition.

What to expect at TWBS’

Each unique show attracts between 400 and 700 delegates who take time out of their busy schedules to meet the vast number of exhibitors, learn from the informative seminars and take part in the shows networking. This Show is an opportunity for you to acquire new business techniques, listen to inspiring keynote speakers, seek expert advice, gain knowledge from other delegates and exhibitors and improve business contacts through networking.

11 Years……

The Welsh Business shows are presenting its 11th year of shows in 2020, and has gained the reputation as Wales’ leading business exhibition.

Our long-standing exhibitors and visitors know the shows provide them with the opportunity to meet in a more relaxed yet lively environment and offer the opportunity to discover more about each other’s business, leading to potential new business or new suppliers whilst also gaining invaluable business advice to drive your business forward.

Welsh Business show locations:

Cardiff – 26th March 2020

Carmarthenshire – 3rd June 2020

Swansea – 20th October 2020

Cost:Varies

Book Here

WHEN:20th October 2020 – 10am – 3pm

WHERE:Swansea- Liberty Stadium