We have a range of topics to help businesses affected by COVID-19. This online course shows you easy ways to raise your profile using social media and engage with your local community.

You will learn:

– How to write more engaging posts

– Tips to measure what works and what doesn’t

– Social Media platforms covered may include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn

– Utilizing social media dashboards such as Hootsuite and Buffer

What we will deliver?

Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements

Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan

Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness

Register for this free event now! Or book direct on 03332 408329

Cost:Free

WHEN:20th May 2020 – 15:00 – 17:00

WHERE:Online