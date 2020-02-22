Description

Video Marketing in the palm of your hand – an introduction to smartphone video production

As part of the Zokit Chepstow Business Expo, Steven Bollschweiler of Insight Video Marketing will be sharing his knowledge and expertise with you in this practical workshop.

“Video is expected to make up 82% of internet traffic by 2021. What would it cost your business if you’re not part of that 82%?

If you’re not currently creating effective video content within your business you are really losing out – while your competitors who are effectively using video are thriving. There may be many reasons why you’re not using video – budget, knowledge, or maybe even confidence – but what if you could leverage the power of the camera on your smartphone to create effective video content and engage with your customers on an emotional level?

This two hour taster session will give you the knowledge you need to start creating simple yet effective videos within your business.

In the two hours you’ll learn:- The most effective content you can create to start getting results- Essential equipment you need to get started with smartphone video and where to get it from – The difference between interview and piece to camera shots (and when you should use each)- Simple steps to take your videos from looking fine to looking great

You’ll get a chance to have a go at filming a video and get feedback. You’ll ALSO come away with a smartphone video handbook to help re-enforce what you learn on the day.”

Cost:£18.51

WHEN:20th March 2020 – 11:00 – 13:00

WHERE:Chepstow – Chepstow Racecourse