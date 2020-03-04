Description
Monthly meet up to engage business through learning and collaborating, bring your business cards and grow your business.
During each event there will be opportunity for Chamber members to present to an audience to showcase your services or product.
Agenda
Arrival 8am – Coffee and light breakfast
08:30 – Welcome, aim and introduction
08:45 – facilitated networking
09:30 – Topic presentation
10:15/30 – Re-cap, Finish, follow up.
Cost:Free
WHEN:20th April 2020 – 08:00 – 10:30
WHERE:Pontypridd – University of South Wales
SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk