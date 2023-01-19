£208 Million Awarded to Wales in Levelling Up Projects

Cardiff Crossrail, a new engineering campus in Blaenau Gwent, and new cycle routes through Conwy Valley are just some of the transformational local projects across Wales awarded a share of £2.1 billion from the UK Government’s landmark Levelling Up Fund.

A total of 11 projects in Wales have been allocated more than £208 million from round two of the Levelling Up Fund. The projects are designed to create jobs, drive economic growth, help restore people’s pride in the places where they live and spread opportunity more equally..

This will drive forward the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy by levelling up and provide the foundations for building a better future in communities across the UK. By working together the UK is better able to collectively tackle the individual challenges faced by every region and nation across the country.

Grants include £50 million for Cardiff Crossrail, the joint highest amount awarded to a UK project. There is also £9 million for a new engineering campus for 600 students in Blaenau Gwent and £18.6 million for a new cycle route between Llandudno Junction and Betws y Coed via the Conwy Valley.

Nearly £18 million will help renovate the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl, one of the most recognisable buildings in South Wales, which has deteriorated after years of piecemeal refurbishments.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

“Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.

“That’s why we are backing a number of projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities in Wales.

“By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said:

“We are firing the starting gun on more than a hundred transformational projects in every corner of the UK that will revitalise communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential.

“This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride. We are delivering on the people’s priorities, levelling up across the UK to ensure that no matter where you are from, you can go as far as your talents will take you.”

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said:

“This is a hugely significant investment in truly significant projects across Wales. I’m delighted to see so many successful bids from around the country for schemes which will have an impact for generations to come.

“This funding will regenerate town centres and historic buildings, create new cycle and walking paths through some of our most beautiful countryside, improve facilities for visitors, deliver transport solutions for Cardiff and contribute to the health and future job opportunities for people in the areas involved.

“I am very much looking forward to following the progress of these projects as they help us achieve our ambitions of levelling up the UK and growing the Welsh economy.”

Projects in Wales awarded Levelling Up Fund grants:

£50 million for Crossrail Cardiff. This will help deliver a new line between Cardiff Bay and Cardiff Central Station, improving travel for thousands of people who travel daily between the stations.

A safe and direct cycle route will be created between Llandudno Junction and Betws y Coed via the Conwy Valley with an £18.6 million grant. The scheme will also include measures to mitigate against flooding.

£17.8 million will restore the historic estate in the Vale of Neath and build new walkways and cycle paths.

There is £17 million for building new walkways and cycle paths to bring people closer together in Holyhead and enable visitors and local people to explore the stunning sites of St Cybi’s Church and the Roman Fort.

£18 million to transform the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl, one of the most recognisable buildings in South Wales, which has deteriorated after years of piecemeal refurbishments.

In Blaenau Gwent, a new engineering campus for 600 young people will be built using £9 million funding. It will offer the next generation of engineers an extensive programme of apprenticeships and industry placements in the area.

£20 million will restore and regenerate three industry heritage sites in the Lower Swansea Valley. This includes the Morfa Copperworks and will create new shops, restaurants and market places, and a major upgrade to Swansea Museum.

The £7.6 million Pontypool Cultural Hub project in Torfaen will transform derelict buildings into a thriving cultural centre with a new restaurant to boost the night-time economy.

Building a state of the art leisure centre in Caerphilly with £20 million, including a new gym and swimming pool.

In Gwynedd, £18.8 million will upgrade walking and cycling routes for the National Slate Museum and the Neuadd Ogwen arts centre.

Denbighshire will receive £11 million to restore the historic monuments in Ruthin, including St Peter’s Church and the town square.

The major investment announced today follows the allocation of £1.7 billion to 105 projects from round one of the Levelling Up Fund in 2021– taking the total allocated so far from the fund to £3.8 billion.

The Government has also confirmed there will be a further round of the Levelling Up Fund, providing more opportunity to level up places across the UK.