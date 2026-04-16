2026 Entries Now Open for the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award

Entries are now open for Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) member businesses to put forward their standout apprentices, or for the apprentices themselves to enter, the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year award.

In ECA’s 125th anniversary year, and in partnership with Edmundson Electrical, the award recognises exceptional apprentices from ECA member businesses across England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Entrants have the chance to win a £3,000 reward, among other prizes, supporting their development as the next generation of electrical engineering talent.

The winner’s ECA member employer can also benefit from a one-year BSI subscription (for businesses with a turnover below £6.5 million) and a one-year Electrical OM Licence worth more than £300.

Two runner-up apprentices and their ECA employers will also receive awards.

Keith Sanderson, Head of Education and Skills at ECA, said:

“The future of our industry will be built by the people we invest in today—and apprentices are at the heart of that. “As demand grows for safe electrification and the transition to net zero, we need skilled, confident engineers coming through—supported by employers who take training seriously. “If you have an apprentice who’s raising the bar on quality, safety and professionalism, I’d strongly encourage you to nominate them for the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a final stage in-person interview with the judging panel at ECA’s offices in July 2026.

The winner will be announced at an awards luncheon on Wednesday 16 September 2026 at Trinity House in London.

The deadline for submissions is Friday 29 May 2026. To nominate your apprentice and check eligibility, visit ECA’s website.