2024 PGI Welsh Lamb Campaign Launched at Royal Welsh Show

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has announced that the 2024 PGI Welsh Lamb campaign has kicked off at the Royal Welsh Show.

The Welsh red meat promotion body kickstarted their annual home-market brand advertising campaign on the first day of Wales’ largest agricultural show, with Welsh Lamb television adverts also appearing on ITV to coincide.

Under the strapline of ‘Uniquely Welsh: Experts in their Field’ the campaign puts Welsh farmers at the fore, with Dinas Mawddwy sheep farmer Lisa Markham starring in the television advert. Filmed at Lisa’s traditional family farm, Wales’ landscape is highlighted in the advert as well as the natural and sustainable way in which Welsh Lamb is produced. The television advert will feature in prominent time slots, ahead of popular programmes such as This Morning and Coronation Street.

In addition to Lisa, Welsh sheep farmers Emily Jones from Tregaron in Mid Wales and brothers Ben and Ethan Williams from Pentyrch in South Wales also feature in digital and print advertisements.

Promotions will feature across ITV, Sky and S4C television channels from July through to the end of October. The campaign will also feature out of home advertising, print advertisements in Taste Blas magazine and digital advertising across social media platforms.

Radio adverts will also be running from July to October on Global Media channels including Smooth Radio and Classic FM. The campaign will target shoppers in Wales and south east England and will focus on areas where Welsh Lamb is available in the vicinity to shoppers.

The campaign builds on the successes of the 2023 Welsh Lamb campaign where brand awareness was increased by 26% and propensity to purchase increased by 7%. The campaign was seen nearly 24 million times last year.

Pip Gill, HCC’s Campaigns Executive, said:

“This year we will be targeting young foodies, traditionalists, home cooks and ethical eaters and our messaging will focus on sustainability, quality, taste, versatility and health. By utilising this strategic approach, we will be targeting people who are most likely to purchase Welsh Lamb with messaging which will resonate strongly with them whilst ensuring value for money and efficiency for levy-payers. “Last year’s results delivered positive results for the Welsh Lamb sector, so we are building on that success and elevating the Uniquely Welsh: Experts in their Field messaging for a refreshed 2024 campaign.”

Laura Pickup, HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections, added: