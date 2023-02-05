2023 Charity of the Year Revealed by P&A Group

P&A Group have revealed, that Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nurse charity, has been voted by employees as the company’s charity of the year for 2023.

Dementia UK is the only charity that provides specialist dementia nurse support through its Admiral Nurse service. Admiral Nurses provide life-changing support and guidance for families affected by all forms of dementia in communities, hospitals and hospices, on the free national Dementia Helpline, and in clinics.

Funds raised by P&A group will help the charity to reach more families facing dementia across the UK with the support of its Admiral Nurses.

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Morgan, Managing Director of the P&A Group, said:

“Raising money for charity is very important to all employees at the P&A Group and this year they have voted to raise funds for Dementia UK. The charity’s Admiral Nurses do an amazing job supporting not just those living with dementia, but also the wider family. “We’ve already had a number of people sign up for a variety of different fundraising events. From bake sales, bingo nights and personal fitness challenges to fancy dress events, quiz nights, and dog walking days, there are lots of events to look forward to, including the 3 peaks challenge for anyone who is feeling particularly adventurous! This year we have set a target of raising £10,000 for Dementia UK.”

Dementia is a huge and growing health crisis and is the leading cause of death in the UK​.

Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia and there are currently over 900,000 people living with the condition in the UK.

Anna McNee, Regional Fundraiser for West Midlands and Wales at Dementia UK, said:

“We’re thrilled that the P&A Group has chosen to support Dementia UK for 2023. The company has raised so much money for charities over the years and we’re grateful for all the fundraising that will take place for our charity through lots of different and fun challenges.”

Over the last 13 years, employees of the P&A Group have raised in excess of £145,000 for a variety of charities including the British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, Cancer Research UK, Action for Children, Alzheimer’s Society, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Meningitis Now.

The P&A Group comprises Zest Outdoor Living, a leading supplier of award winning timber garden products, The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St. Andrews Business Centre for leased and virtual offices.

To donate to Dementia UK, please visit http://www.p-a-group.com/charity