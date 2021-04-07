2021 Wales Startup Award Entrants Offered Accountancy Advice

All entrants to the 2021 Wales Startup Awards will receive support and advice from Bridgend-based Mazuma who are sponsoring the business-to-business category at the annual awards that celebrate the best new businesses across Wales.

The online accountancy specialist is offering all entrants to the awards three months free membership on their service as well as a year free on its brand new membership and education channel that will provide Welsh startups with content and resources that will help them on their journey.

Lucy Cohen, one of the founders behind Mazuma, is excited about supporting the awards again this year.

“Supporting businesses lies at the heart of what Mazuma does. We are passionate about businesses that help other businesses thrive – so sponsoring the business-to-business services award was a no-brainer for us. “It goes without saying that startups in the Welsh economy are the key to a prosperous future for Wales. With the backdrop of a global pandemic, providing startups with the tools and support they need to thrive is a key part of the path for economic recovery in 2021 and beyond. If we can build businesses that support themselves and others along the way, we’ll have a business community and economy that is vibrant, flourishing and resilient enough to stand the test of time.”

Last year’s winner of the business-to-business startup of the year award was Gorilla ERP from Pembrokeshire. Its founder Dean Harrison was enthusiastic about how winning the award has had a positive effect on the business

“Having your hard work recognised is fantastic and it’s been a great morale boost for the team – especially during the pandemic. It’s also given us an edge over our competitors and increased awareness of our company not just in Wales either. Growing a business in a pandemic isn’t easy and we became more agile to enable us to overcome pressures such as reacting to lockdowns. I'm happy to say that we have ended the year on high by securing a high-profile contract to supply associates for projects across Europe. I’ve also increased my peer group focus which has also been really vital in helping navigate the challenges faced”. “We’ll continue to expand across Europe and the US as well as focusing on developing the next generation of ERP talent through our CSR programme. We’re also looking at diversifying into a new sector which with it will bring a primary focus on supporting organisations in Wales – it’s an exciting time so watch this space!”

The Wales Start-Up Awards are the only awards in the UK that focus on celebrating the achievements of new businesses in the economy.

The 2021 awards will take place at the Depot in Cardiff in September with over 600 guests attending. Full information on how to enter this year’s awards can be found at www.walesstartupawards.com