2021: The Year for Creating Competitive Advantage Through Ecommerce

Ecommerce is the future for retail, and the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 has seen this sentiment elevated immensely during the past year.

As the pandemic hit in 2020, millions of people shopped online for the first time, and the number of eCommerce buyers will only continue to rise in 2021, with the eCommerce market looking set for continued growth over the next few years.

With eCommerce being in such high demand, the market will become more crowded and competitive, and the technology and innovation behind it will be an essential tool that will enable businesses to pivot to the online retail space.

Benno Wasserstein, MD and Founder at Box UK, speaks to Steve Dukes, COO at Confused.com, Sina Yamani, CEO at Yoello, and Tom Lewis, Chief Sales Officer for Admiral financial services, about how 2021 will be the year that businesses define their online retail presence, the challenges faced along the way, and the opportunities that can be seen ahead.