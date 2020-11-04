2020 marks the year of Introbiz' first Global Online Summit, taking place from 25th – 27th November.

As one of Wales and the UK's most ambitious, recognised business networks, established for nearly 12 years, the COVID epidemic has fuelled their mission to take the world by storm, even further this year.

Introbiz brings over 7000 visitors to their annual exhibitions & events with global leading entrepreneurs, such as Grant Cardone & Lord Sugar, and has connected with Sir Richard Branson & other leading global entrepreneurs at Necker Island events.

Having built up 12 years-worth of experience in providing industry leading events, COVID put a stop to the full year’s schedule of real-world networking events and businesses expo’s already booked in when the country went in to lockdown.

Introbiz MD’s Paul Smolinski & Tracey Smolinski were faced with a difficult decision: To shut up shop and wait for the pandemic to be over, or to innovate, pivot and look to rise – and even thrive – from the enforced situation. Being the optimistic fighters that they are, they chose the latter and switched their business to an online model as soon as the UK lockdown began.

Introbiz switched the membership and events model from real world events to online events and online membership, and continued with their weekly events, using Zoom as their new venue of choice. Since March 16th, they have hosted over 50 online events with over 40 global speakers and sports stars, pulling in thousands of visitors. On top of providing networking opportunities, they decided to leverage their previous relationships, with best-selling authors like Brian Tracey, Les Brown, Sharon Lechter, Dr John Demartini, Jairek Robbins & Tom Ziglar, to not only speak at their events, but to provide leading world-class training and knowledge, as well as live Q&A sessions to get real-time answers and expertise.

This successful pivot has inspired Paul & Tracey to create a Global Online Summit, creating a global opportunity that is appropriately named “Rise To Thrive.”

The “Rise To Thrive” Introbiz Global Summit is set to be one of the biggest online business events of 2020; offering current clients and the wider business community a virtual networking breakfast experience, and the opportunity to meet and greet global entrepreneurs and like-minded business owners like never before. The Summit will feature over 35 of the world’s most renowned names such as Les Brown, Sharon Lechter, John Demartini, Brian Tracy, Jariek Robbins, Tom Ziglar along with new additions such as; Rob Moore, Alec Stern, Camilita Nutall, Forbes Riley, Bob Burg and Evan Carmichael, to name just a small handful over the three days.

Introbiz anticipates welcoming people from all walks of life to join the Summit, including existing clients from professional services, hospitality, real estate, motor trade, leisure & tourism, and third sector to connect and to learn about the universal laws of health, wealth, success, relationships and connections.

Throughout COVID, Introbiz’ main aim has been to keep the economic wheel turning and to ensure that Welsh businesses remain inspired to connect, collaborate, network and grow. They hope that this one-off event will be a demonstration of finding the gift in adversity. Having reached over 25 countries so far, Introbiz aims to bridge the borders of our world through entrepreneurial spirit and progressive action.

Founder and MD of the Global Summit, Paul Smolinski says;

“We are proud to bring over 30 world-class global entrepreneurs and speakers to the Welsh, UK and global stage during these tough times, and are confident that business owners will be inspired and educated in many strategies to help them to pivot and grow out of these uncertain times”.

Introbiz invites you to join us at our first Online Summit to get inspired, and get connected.

Get your free tickets to the summit here: https://introbiz.co.uk/the-introbiz-global-summit/and to the networking events here: https://introbiz.co.uk/networking-events/

Watch the promo video, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PD54A_L5ks