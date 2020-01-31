2020 Cardiff Half Sold Out in Record Time

The Cardiff University Cardiff Half Marathon has sold out in record time.

A total of 27,500 runners will flood the streets of the Welsh capital for the nation’s largest mass-participation and charity fundraising event on Sunday 4 October after general entries were snapped up in just over 100 days after going on sale.

The 2020 race smashed the standard set last year by three months as Cardiff’s reputation as a world-class sporting destination continues to grow.

The introduction of the SuperHalfs running series has attracted a new wave of international participants, with runners signed up from all over Europe and beyond set to take their place on the start line in the shadow of Cardiff Castle.

The inaugural SuperHalfs series begins in Lisbon this March before landing in Prague, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia. Thousands of runners will aim to complete all five races in up to 36 months to earn themselves SuperRunner status, a SuperMedal and a space in the hall of fame.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman, said:

“We’re delighted to see that the popularity of the Cardiff University Cardiff Half Marathon continues to grow year on year. It goes to show how much people from across the UK and beyond want to experience Wales’ largest mass participation event and our fantastic capital city. “SuperHalfs will give committed runners and experience seekers a new opportunity to see the world while doing what they love. It’s a big victory for not only runners, but the cities themselves. A new wave of running tourists will flock to each city, while the sustainability pledge made by each host paves the way for a more eco-friendly future for large scale mass-participation events.”

SuperHalfs offers running enthusiasts the unique opportunity to embark on their own running adventure whilst being rewarded for their efforts with exclusive benefits and prizes such as guaranteed entry, exclusive merchandise, e-stamps in a virtual passport and a SuperMedal for completing the five-race circuit over a three year period.

Races have been chosen based on their quality, popularity, location and commitments to sustainability. All hold World Athletics (IAAF) labels whilst Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia have all recently hosted the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships.