2018 Wales Start-Up Winner Sponsoring This Year’s Awards

A former Wales Start-Up Business of the Year is again backing the Wales Startup Awards. Freight Logistics Systems (FLS) is sponsoring the global startup of the year award, a category they also won in 2017 and 2018.

FLS was formed the day after the UK referendum result in anticipation to help fill a void created by demand and the increased need for an intelligent company that was digitally focussed and was going to invest in preparation for the changes required by the UK’s new relationship with Europe.

Since then, the company has grown to become one of the UK’s leading providers of end-to-end supply chain solutions with a vast global network of preferred suppliers and quality carriers, meaning that customers benefit from improved security, guaranteed service levels, greater flexibility, traceability and time-definite deliveries.

According to Ieuan Rosser, CEO of Freight Logistics Solutions, FLS is sponsoring the global start-up category for a number of reasons;

“First of all, FLS has previously won this award twice in a row and during this experience has formed some great relationships that have really benefited our business, contacts and growth, so we understand the value this recognition brings to a young business. Also, by sponsoring the Wales Start-up Awards FLS is able to show its appreciation for the support received being associated with the awards and of course help encourage new Welsh business. “Start-ups are of course the lifeblood of the economy of the future. Wales has such a formidable resource of entrepreneurial talent, and it is in everyone’s best interests that growing, successful businesses put their caution for collaboration to one side and find ways to help the growth of others as today’s fledging manufacturer could be your best customer tomorrow”

As part of the community ethos of the Wales Startup Awards, FLS will also be offering all Wales Start-Up Award finalists free consultation on logistics planning, trade terms, invoicing, customs and freight transport to those needing advice and guidance on the best way to ship their products throughout the UK and overseas.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, founder of the Wales Startup Awards, said he was delighted with FLS’ continuing support for the awards.

“When they won the Wales Startup of the Year three years ago, it was clear that FLS was going to be a business that was going to make a real impact in their sector, and it is fantastic that they continue to be involved as a major sponsor in this year’s event” “Ieuan and the team are also a real inspiration to other Welsh startups with FLS having graduated from winning the Wales Startup Awards to recognition on the Wales Fast Growth 50 as the fastest growing Welsh firm in business-to-business services in both 2019 and 2020. I certainly hope the new businesses from this year’s awards will follow in their footsteps”.

The Wales Start-Up Awards are the only awards in the UK that focus on celebrating the success of new businesses. To enter this year’s awards, companies need to have started trading on or after June 1st 2018 and be based in Wales.

For further information on how to enter, go to www.walesstartupawards.com.