20% Increase in Corporate Insolvencies Compared with this Time Last Year

Figures published by the Insolvency Service today reveal an increase of 20% in corporate insolvencies in England and Wales compared to this time last year, and an increase of 32.7% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Personal insolvencies have fallen compared to this time last year and have fallen by over 12.4% compared to 2020 levels, driven by a reduction in bankruptcies and Individual Voluntary Arrangements.

Corporate insolvencies fell by 11.4% in December 2021 to a total of 1,486 compared to November’s total of 1,678, and increased by 20.1% compared to December 2020's figure of 1,237 and rose by 32.7% compared to December 2019 (1,120).

Personal insolvencies fell by 10.1% to 8,434 in December 2021 compared to 9,385 in November 2021, and were 12.4% lower than December 2020's figure of 9,625.

Charlotte May, chair of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 in Wales, responds to the publication of the December 2021 corporate and individual insolvency statistics for England and Wales:

“The monthly fall in corporate insolvencies has been driven by a reduction in all forms of corporate insolvency process. However, the annual and two-yearly increase in corporate insolvencies has been driven by a rise in Creditors Voluntary Liquidations, which suggests that the economic situation is pushing many company directors to voluntarily close their businesses before that decision is made for them. “Despite the month-on-month fall in corporate insolvencies, December marked a tough end to a torrid year for many Welsh businesses. Increasing COVID cases, rising costs and falling consumer confidence hit footfall and sales, and company directors and management teams also had to work in the midst of new COVID restrictions, which will have affected day-to-day operation, customer behaviour and revenue levels. “This is especially true in sectors like retail and hospitality, who normally have their busiest periods in December, but faced an unhappy Christmas this year. “With the latest COVID restrictions set to last until the end of this month, business owners in Wales need to remain alert, and if the measures lead to their business becoming financially distressed, they need to seek advice as soon as this happens. “Most insolvency practitioners will offer a free hour’s consultation to potential clients, so they can understand more about their business, its circumstances and outline what options might be open to it.

Charlotte, who is Associate Director for South West and Wales at Manolete in Bristol, continued: