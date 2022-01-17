£2.6m Georgian Country Estate Brought to the Market in Pembrokeshire

A rare opportunity to acquire a notable Grade II* listed Georgian country house estate has been brought to the market by Savills.

Orielton is an impressive 23 bedroom Georgian mansion dating back to the seventeenth century and is set within 118 acres of private land. The estate also includes a Grade II listed former stable and coach house complex and three detached four bedroom cottages.

The property has been owned by the Field Studies Council since 1963 and used as a centre for exploration, fieldwork, enjoyment and research, with the mansion house providing accommodation.

Prior to this Orielton was owned by the naturalist and writer Ronald Lockley, who bought the estate in 1950, using the estate as a base for his studies. His most notable work, The Private Life of the Rabbit, was the output of his research during this period, and inspired his friend, Richard Adams, to write the classic novel, Watership Down.

Before then, the property was used by the Australian Air Force during the Second World War and was in private family ownership before then.

The extensive estate sits on the doorstep of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, which Ronald Lockley was instrumental in establishing, close to Pembroke.

The mansion house is set over three floors and a basement. Many original features remain intact, including a striking portico entrance which leads into an exceptional full-height stair hall with an open-well cantilevered stone staircase in French Empire style with iron balusters and a reeded rail.

The land includes large areas of mature woodland with scenic trails, grassland, meadows, streams and gardens, including a large walled garden.

Orielton is being marketed by Savills Cardiff and is offered for sale at a guide price of £2,600,000.

Commenting on its potential future use, Savills development expert, Caroline Jones, said:

‘The sheer scale of the property in terms of its buildings and the extensive grounds means it has superb potential – subject to planning consent – for conversion across a whole host of uses from residential to commercial, leisure, education and healthcare. ‘The main house could be converted into apartments, while the stable complex could become mews housing. Or, the amount of accommodation alongside the grounds might lend itself to the creation of a bespoke wedding venue. Equally it could become a hotel or continue its recent history of educational use.’

Savills head of residential sales, Daniel Rees, added:

‘From the stunning surrounding countryside to the pretty woodland and impressive walled garden, the sale of Orielton is a hugely exciting prospect. There is so much potential but, of course, I particularly like the idea of it being brought back into family ownership and reinstated as a wonderful country home. ‘A lot of people are looking for a lifestyle change and this is a property which offers beautiful and historic surroundings within which to live, alongside considerable opportunity to generate income.’

For further information please contact Caroline Jones on 02920 368 925 / [email protected] or Daniel Rees on 02920 368 915 / [email protected].