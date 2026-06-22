£2.5m South Wales Facility Strengthens Aerospace and Defence Chains

Wall Colmonoy Ltd has officially launched a £2.5 million Vacuum Precision Investment Casting (VPIC) facility in South Wales in a move set to strengthen the UK’s aerospace and defence manufacturing capability.

Unveiled at the company’s European headquarters in Pontardawe, the new facility is supported by the Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) and the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and has been developed in collaboration with Rolls-Royce. The investment is expected to enhance domestic production of high-integrity aerospace components and improve resilience across critical UK supply chains.

Central to the development is one of the largest commercially available vacuum casting furnaces in the UK, capable of producing components weighing up to 200kg in an oxygen-free environment.

This enables the manufacture of ultra-clean, high-performance alloys required for next-generation aerospace engines and defence applications – capabilities typically limited to major global manufacturers. By making this technology commercially accessible, the facility addresses a recognised gap in the UK’s advanced manufacturing landscape.

The VPIC facility also integrates advanced digital simulation and ‘digital twin’ technologies, allowing casting processes to be optimised prior to production, reducing development time, cost and material waste. In parallel, it supports more sustainable manufacturing through the recycling of legacy aerospace materials into high-value alloys for modern applications.

The launch event brought together representatives from industry, government and partner organisations, reflecting the project’s national significance as well as its impact on the regional economy. Wall Colmonoy, which has operated in Pontardawe for nearly six decades, said the investment would safeguard skilled jobs while creating new opportunities in advanced engineering.

Rob Davies, Managing Director of Wall Colmonoy Limited, said: