£2.5m Investment to Tackle Potholes on Powys Roads

Powys County Council has announced a major boost to its highway maintenance programme.

The council is set to use an additional £2.5 million of general capital investment from Welsh Government to accelerate improvements and strengthen road resilience.

It said the county's 5,500km network continues to face growing pressure from severe weather, historic underinvestment, rising material costs and unresolved drainage issues. Earlier this year, the council allocated an additional £1.2 million in revenue funding for 2025/26 to restart essential recurring drainage works.

Since the start of the financial year, Powys’ Highways teams have already delivered works including:

149,508 metres of ditching opened and cleared to improve drainage

152,593 metres of siding cut back to restore full carriageway width

9,457 grips reinstated to help water drain safely off the road

8,853 gullies emptied, inspected and repaired where needed

These early works have already improved drainage performance, increased network resilience and reduced the risk of water‑related deterioration, the council said.

It added that new £2.5 million allocation will enable the council to scale up structural maintenance, including purchasing specialist machinery designed to cut, crop and clean defects in the road surface efficiently, enabling more durable road repairs.

Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said:

“This investment is a decisive step forward for Powys. Our residents expect and deserve visible improvements to the road network, and this funding allows us to accelerate ongoing work on drainage, resurfacing and structural patching. “By combining modern machinery with a strengthened capital programme, we can deliver repairs that last longer, offer better value for money, and improve the daily experience for communities across Powys.”

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, added: