£2.2m Investment to Help SME Manufacturers Boost Productivity and Sales

Small and medium-sized manufacturers across Wales will have access to funding to modernise their businesses and boost sales through £2.2 million of new investment.

The Tech Valleys Business Productivity Enhancement Programme aims to help engineering and manufacturing companies work efficiently and develop new products through cutting-edge technology.

Over three years, eligible companies will receive a free business diagnostic. Those who qualify can then apply for a capital grant between £10,000 and £50,000. Recipients also receive a tailored support package covering skills development and export advice.

The Welsh Government said the programme had a strong track record in enhancing productivity for Welsh SMEs.

Between 2020 and 2023, 83% of recipients reported increased productivity. Collectively, businesses generated an additional £1.6 million in sales while raising wages, upskilling their workforce and safeguarding jobs.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said:

“This £2.2 million investment shows our commitment to strengthening Wales's manufacturing sector. By helping SMEs adopt new technologies and digitise their processes, we are helping to protect jobs and create opportunities for growth across Welsh communities. “I am confident this funding will help even more Welsh manufacturers thrive and compete in an increasingly digital marketplace.”

Some companies, like Blackwood-based JR Gilbert Engineering, have already received funding this year.

The precision engineering company has used funding to buy advanced computer-controlled machines, enabling them to take on more complex work and significantly improve efficiency.

Director of JR Gilbert Engineering James Beavis said:

“Using the funding we purchased a large CNC machine – a Doosan DNM 750 – which has enabled us to undertake complex 3D machining of large 1.5T mould tooling, supporting local companies requiring refurbishment work. “We have also invested in advanced software and staff training to program intricate toolpaths, while integrated probing allows us to generate detailed accuracy reports. This investment has strengthened local supply chain resilience and provided additional capacity as our customer grows.”

Funding has also benefited family-owned Caerphilly company, Cottam and Brookes Engineering, who bought a new digital 3D portable measuring arm for more precise measurements, enabling them to speed up processes.

Cottam and Brookes Engineering said:

“The BPEP funding has improved production by streamlining services and increasing operational efficiency. This advanced equipment has enhanced accuracy, reducing errors and waste while improving overall quality. “The introduction of laser scanning technology option has expanded capabilities, enabling detailed design work and creating opportunities for higher-value, design led projects that strengthen long term business growth.”

Joshua Miles, Head of FSB Wales, said: