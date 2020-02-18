Description

Have a great idea and want to start a business?

Are you a business owner and looking to expand?

Need inspiration, information and guidance?

The Valleys Taskforce and Business Wales are supporting Assembly Members across the Valleys with the following events aimed at local business owners and those looking to start a business.

Come and join us at:

21/02/2020 Mick Antoniw AM in Pontypridd at Pontypridd Rugby Club, CF37 1HA at 10:30 – 12:30 pm

06/03/2020 Leanne Wood AM in Porth at the Pop Factory, CF39 9PP at 07:30 – 09:30 am

20/03/2020 Dawn Boden AM in Rhymney at Idris Davies School, NP22 5XF at 07:30 – 09:30 am

23/03/2020 Alun Davies AM in Ebbw Vale at the Ebbw Vale Institute, NP23 6BE at 17:30 – 19:30 pm

30/04/2020 Vicki Howells AM in Aberdare at Coleg y Cymoedd, Aberdare Campus, CF44 8EN at 07:30 – 09:30 am

01/05/2020 Rebecca Evans AM in Swansea at Canolfan Gorseinon Centre, SA4 4QN at 10:00 – 12:00 pm

Come along to meet with local business owners, entrepreneurs and experts from organisations offering support to individuals and businesses in your area.

Cost:Free

WHEN:1st May 2020 – 10:00 – 12:00

WHERE:Swansea- Canolfan Gorseinon Centre