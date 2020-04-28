Description

Online webinar: to learn more about the Job Retention Scheme

Join us for an online video workshop, where we will be considering the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme that is available with guest speaker Catherine Almeida of JCP Solicitors.

There will be a Q&A session at the end of the workshop.

What will the event cover?

On this session you will learn:

About the scheme

Good practice points when implementing the scheme

How to access the scheme

Record keeping

Potential legal clams

Business considerations for when the scheme ends

Who is the event for?

This workshop is open to anyone interested in finding out about the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

Whether you are a start-up or already in business. Everyone in the community is welcome at the enterprise hub.

About the speaker

Catherine Almeida, Employment Solicitor, JCP Solicitors

https://www.jcpsolicitors.co.uk/

Catherine has recently joined the team at JCP returning to South Wales from a leading legal business in Bristol as an Employment Solicitor, specialising in employee disputes.

She has more than 10 years’ of experience in giving legal support to business and private clients and considerable experience of contentious employment law and employment tribunal proceedings.

Further Details

There will be a Q&A session at the end of the workshop, so if possible send your questions in advance to make the session as informative as possible.

Questions should be sent to [email protected] by 12pm on 28th April 2020.

Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub's services are primarily aimed at supporting businesses in the Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire areas.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:1st May 2020 – 11:00 – 11:45

WHERE:Online

SOURCE:wales.business-events.org.uk