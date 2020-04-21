Description

Please note: due to COVID – 19 virus concerns we'll be holding these events online for the next few months. To continue to support our local community, we are offering the option of making a donation to the Chepstow Food Bank. Please use the relevant ticket option to include a donation. Donations will be passed on to the Food Bank following the meeting via an online cash donation

Many thanks and see you online!

Whether you're having to self isolate, are working from home or can't get out to physical meetings for whatever reason, we know how important it is for business owners to keep building working relationships and making new connections. Now more than ever.

Working alone and not being able to undertake our usual interactions with others can take its toll on us both physically and mentally. BY joining in with online networking you can have some of this interaction to keep yourself healthy as well as your business.

So lets celebrate the fact we can avoid the traffic, grab a cuppa and network from your office or sofa!

Zokit Online Business Networking & Know-how is just like a live Zokit Event… simply done online.

You just need a way of getting online and a webcam, speaker and mic (most devices have these inbuilt). Use your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

You'll be emailed the link to the video conferencing and instructions nearer the time of the meeting.

Timings

9.30am – Welcome and informal networking as we greet people to the call

9.35am – Quick introductions by online chat and /or voice

9.50am – Business Wisdom Spotlight

10.00am – One-to-ones / small group networking with online virtual breakout rooms

10.25am – Feedback and wrap up

10.30pm – Online event ends.

Cost:£0 – £11.08

Book Here

WHEN:1st May 2020 – 09:30 – 10:30 CDT

WHERE:Online