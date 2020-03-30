Description

Over the last week, we have been assisting many businesses with their COVID-19 plans, stress-testing their forecasts and providing guidance on how they approach funders for support. We remain in active dialogue with all banks, alternative providers of finance, the British Business Bank and the CBI, amongst others.

In order to support as many businesses as we can, we have set up a Q&A style webinar with our partner and Head of Debt Advisory, Jason Evans.

This webinar will give you the opportunity to ask questions regarding the ‘real-time’ practical implications in finalising a Covid-19 Plan, CBILS and similar applications as well as communicating strategies with funding partners.

Submit your questions to us ahead of the webinar, by emailing [email protected] or you will be able to ask them live during the webinar via the chat functionality.

Hosted on Microsoft Teams by our Partner, Geraint Rowe, the webinar will take place on Wednesday 1 April at 8.30am. If you would like to register your place, please email [email protected] with your name and company name. You will then receive a confirmation email with joining instructions and the opportunity to add the event to your calendar.

WHEN:1st April 2020 – 8:30am

WHERE:Webinar

