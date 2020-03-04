Description

This course offers an introduction to the terminology, procedures and documentation used in the exporting process and examine the risks, responsibilities and obligations of all parties.

This course utilises a mixture of presentation and practical exercises and will include a summary of The New Incoterms Rules.

WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?

The basics of global trade agreements

How to work with freight forwarders/agents/couriers

How to evaluate an export enquiry

The basics of export payments

The rules of drafts

The need for accurate documentation

Cost:Members:£250.00 + VAT – Non Members:£310.00 + VAT

Book Here

WHEN:1st April 2020 – 09:00 – 17:00

WHERE:Newport – South Wales Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Way

SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk