Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

1st April – Newport
Understanding Exporting

Events
SHARE
,

Description

This course offers an introduction to the terminology, procedures and documentation used in the exporting process and examine the risks, responsibilities and obligations of all parties.

This course utilises a mixture of presentation and practical exercises and will include a summary of The New Incoterms Rules.

WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?

  • The basics of global trade agreements
  • How to work with freight forwarders/agents/couriers
  • How to evaluate an export enquiry
  • The basics of export payments
  • The rules of drafts
  • The need for accurate documentation

Cost:Members:£250.00 + VATNon Members:£310.00 + VAT
Book Here

WHEN:1st April 2020 – 09:00 – 17:00
WHERE:Newport – South Wales Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Way

SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk

 