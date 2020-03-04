Description
This course offers an introduction to the terminology, procedures and documentation used in the exporting process and examine the risks, responsibilities and obligations of all parties.
This course utilises a mixture of presentation and practical exercises and will include a summary of The New Incoterms Rules.
WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?
- The basics of global trade agreements
- How to work with freight forwarders/agents/couriers
- How to evaluate an export enquiry
- The basics of export payments
- The rules of drafts
- The need for accurate documentation
Cost:Members:£250.00 + VAT – Non Members:£310.00 + VAT
Book Here
WHEN:1st April 2020 – 09:00 – 17:00
WHERE:Newport – South Wales Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Way
SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk