£1m Grant Scheme and Free Event to Help Welsh Entrepreneurs

A £1 million grant support scheme will help entrepreneurs overcome barriers to business success.

Funded by Welsh Government, the Barriers to Start-Up Grant is targeting people across Wales who are unemployed or economically inactive.

Hwb Menter/Enterprise Hub – based at M-SParc on Anglesey – will be hosting a live virtual event to support potential applicants on Wednesday, February 16 from 10am-4.30pm.

The Hub’s Miwtini programme will lead the online webinar, which includes themes on building confidence, marketing advice and the fundamentals of starting a business.

Guest speakers include Anglesey-based illustrator Heledd Owen, who herself benefited from the guidance and support of the organisation.

Enterprise Hub Manager Sara Roberts said:

“The grants and our virtual event are focused on helping people with ideas and innovations to take their first step towards launching their own business. “As well as guidance and advice we can give fully funded access to resources and financial information that could prove invaluable when starting out. “It can be quite a daunting prospect, so this is an opportunity for people to ask questions and find out more from industry experts in a friendly, welcoming environment.” She added: “The purpose of the grants – which are up to £2000 – is to open up avenues to success and give tailored help in overcoming barriers to running your own business. “We also want applicants to think about sustainability, the environment and the social impact they could have, to give their local economy a boost and support the post-Covid recovery in Wales.”

Applications for the Barriers to Start-Up Grant are encouraged from individuals who identify as disabled, Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic, women, college or university leavers who graduated in the last two years and are contracted for less than 20 hours a week, and NEETS (Young people Not in Education, Employment or Training). The grant scheme is open until March 24.

Heledd, who is looking forward to the virtual event, said:

“Two years ago I was in the same position as this latest group and received amazing guidance from the Miwtini team. “They gave me the tools and knowledge to start my own business, as well as support applying for a grant which gave me a boost at the start of my journey. Two years on, I am now fully self-employed and expanding.”

Hwb Menter/Enterprise Hub is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

For more information and to register for the free Miwtini seminar, visit barrierstostartupmiwtinifeb.eventbrite.co.uk barrierstostartupmiwtinifeb.eventbrite.co.uk

Alternatively, contact Sian or Anna at Hwb Menter/Enterprise Hub on 07790 365476 or 07508 449 201.