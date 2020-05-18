£1m CBILS Loan Boost for North Wales Pet Supplies Business

A Welsh pet supplies firm is continuing to serve animal lovers across the UK thanks to a £1million Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) loan from Lloyds Bank.

Pet Place, which owns five superstores across North Wales, has successfully scaled up its online and click + collect services after a 600 per cent increase in online orders meant it needed to change its operating model in the first weeks of lockdown.

With stores experiencing reduced footfall, the seven-figure CBILS loan has enabled the business to ramp up its online activity. As well as supporting a relaunch of its website, the support has made it possible for Pet Place to increase the availability of popular product lines for pet owners while committing to paying its suppliers swiftly.

The bank funding comes after a period of significant investment across Pet Place’s superstores after it rebranded from Farm & Pet Place. Stores remain open for click + collect services.

Sion Pritchard, director at Pet Place, said:

“Our online presence has always been designed to supplement the revenue generated by our physical stores so the sudden and vast increase in online orders presented a major challenge. While we’ve been able to successfully redeploy our resources, we wouldn’t have been able to move so quickly or meet the working capital demands of such an exercise without this emergency funding – particularly given the level of investment we’ve put into our stores in the last year. “Our overall business has been by no means immune to the economic effects of the current pandemic but, with the support of the team at Lloyds Bank, we’ve been able to meet them head on while keeping our employees safe and our suppliers paid in full.”

Trevor Percival, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: