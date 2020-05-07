Description

Designed for both employers and employees, this mini-conference will include expert speakers exploring four key areas of kindness:

1. Kindness to the body

Workplace wellbeing consultant and physiotherapist, James Rind MSc will be sharing top tips for physical wellbeing when working remotely, as well as providing insights to maintain mental and emotional wellness when working from home.

2. Kindness to the mind

Sophrology practitioner, Valerie Lewis will be providing an online taster sophrology session designed to improve mindfulness and stress management.

3. Kindness to the stomach

Nutritionist, Joanne Crovini will be providing guidance on best eating practices and the importance of being kind to our stomach during the pandemic.

4. Kindness in the workplace

Employment law and HR experts at Darwin Gray will be sharing best practice guidance for supporting employees both in and out of the workplace and the importance of looking out for the signs of stress.

You will receive the webinar link on registration.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:19th May 2020 – 09:00 – 11:00 BST

WHERE:Online