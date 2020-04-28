Description

We have a range of topics to help businesses affected by COVID-19. This online course outlines how to protect yourself from the growing number of cyber criminals operating under the cover of a global pandemic.

We will cover:

An introduction to Cyber Security

How working from home creates risks

Mitigating the increasing threat to your data

Protecting your business – anonymous Q&A

What we will deliver?

Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements

Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan

Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness

Register for this free event now! Or book direct on 03332 408329

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:19th May 2020 – 09:00 – 11:00

WHERE:Online