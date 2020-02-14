Description

DELIVERED IN WELSH

90% of businesses increase brand awareness with social media. It is a really easy way to raise your profile, attract new customers, and to win new business. We’ll show you how to make the most of social media in our fully funded workshop.

You will learn:

How to write more engaging posts

How to create a winning social media strategy to win business

Tips to measure what works and what doesn’t

Social Media platforms covered may include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn

Utilizing social media dashboards such as Hootsuite and Buffer

Thanks for dropping by. Is your business an SME based in Wales and currently trading and registered with Companies House or HMRC? If you answered yes, then read on or scroll down to book onto an event in your area:

What we will deliver:

Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements

Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan

Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness

Register for this free event now!

Or book direct on 03332 408329

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:19th March 2020 – 09:00 – 13:00

WHERE:Merthyr Tydfil – Canolfan Soar