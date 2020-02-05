Description

Essential HR, Employment Law and Health and Safety update

The Good Work Plan comes into effect this April… are you confident your business is compliant?

The “biggest overhaul of employment law in 20 years” is fast approaching – and your business will be affected. How can you ensure you are protected?

Croner would like to invite you to attend our complimentary event for local business owners to find out how the Good Work Plan will impact your industry, and how to prepare for it cost-effectively and efficiently.

We will also cover:

How to reduce absence (and the amount of sick pay you have to give)

Write watertight staff contracts, handbooks and policies

How to manage stress and mental health in the workplace

Protect your business against tribunal claims

Cut admin time and boost your profits

EVENT AGENDA

9.30am – Welcome & refreshments

10.00am – Seminar

12.30pm – Finish with Networking Lunch

To confirm your attendance at this FREE event, exclusively for business owners & employers, please reserve your place today. Places are limited to 2 per company.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:19th March 2020 – 09:30 – 13:00 GMT

WHERE:Glascoed – Woodlake Park Golf Club

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk