In 2014, permission was granted for the North Wales Prison to be built in Wrexham. Berwyn was officially named on the 17th of February 2016, and opened on 27th of February 2017. Built on a former Firestone Tyre site on the Wrexham Industrial Estate, Berwyn is the largest prison in England and Wales and is the second largest prison in Europe.

Berwyn is a smoke-free closed rehabilitation establishment which holds 2,106 category C men. There are three houses.

Chamber networking events are a great way to broaden your business contacts, raise awareness of your company and network, all within a friendly and informal environment.

On the day, guests will be treated to a 2 Course Dinner Menu:

Menu:

Steak and ale or feta & sweet potato famous pies followed by chocolate brownie for dessert.

Speaker

A representative from HMP Berwyn will be speaking about the work they do to help inmates gain skills and experience, in order to help them when leaving.

In addition to the lunch there will be an opportunity to have a tour of this modern facility.

Cost:£10.42 +VAT

*Please note this is a members only event and there is a maximum of 50 delegates allowed on this event. All guests will be required to provide identification in the form of a driving license or passport.*

WHEN:18th March 2020 – 12:30 – 14:30

WHERE:Wrexham – HMP Berwyn

