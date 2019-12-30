Description

Have you got a great idea for a new business? Do you want to change lives and have a positive impact on your community? Social Business Wales offer free 1-2-1 sessions to discuss your idea and tell you more about the support available to you. Find out how our friendly team of experts could help make your dreams a reality.

Social Business Wales offers free business support and advice to social enterprise start-ups, helping them create the strong foundations needed to build a thriving and sustainable business.

Book your free ticket now and take the opportunity to start your social enterprise journey.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:18th March 2020 – 10:00 – 14:00

WHERE:Llandudno Junction – Conwy Business Centre

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk