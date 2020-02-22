Description

The BUCANIER project are inviting you to come along to THINK DIGITAL – a regional digital marketing event providing small businesses with an opportunity to expand their knowledge on all things digital. An inspiring day of speakers, workshops and networking opportunities, which will allow businesses to explore new marketing techniques and learn from others. The day will include a ‘not to be missed’ talk by Matt Navara, a familiar face in the world of social media trends and founder of the Geekout with Matt Navara Podcast, as well as contribution from Google Digital Garage, valuable advice on website creation, SEO, Video creation and more.

The day will feature:

Social Media trends for small businesses in 2020 with Matt Navara

Introduction to Digital Marketing Strategies

Digital Marketing from a local perspective – featuring Coastal Foraging by Craig and Crwst

Websites for small businesses workshop

How to use video in digital marketing workshop

Search Engine Optimisation – Setting up your Google my Business listing workshop

Exhibitors including Business Wales Superfast, Focus Hub Carmarthen, Cywain and more

This FREE event is aimed at businesses from across Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ireland.

Refreshments will be included throughout the day.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:18th March 2020 – 10:00 – 16:00

WHERE:Carmarthen – Yr Egin, Heol y Coleg