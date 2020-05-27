Description

Due to Coronavirus crisis we feel that building or maintaining business relationships is even more important than before. We usually run a monthly networking meeting within an independently owned venue within the Vale of Glamorgan but at this time we feel it is necessary to add an additional online meet up to our schedule to support you and your business as much as possible.

Whether you're having to self isolate, are working from home or can't get out to physical meetings for whatever reason, we know how important it is for business owners to keep building working relationships and making new connections. Now more than ever.

Avoid the traffic, grab a cuppa and network from your office or sofa!

Zokit Online Business Networking & Know-how is just like a live Zokit Event… Simply done online.

You just need a way of getting online and a webcam, speaker and mic (most devices have these inbuilt). Use your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

We will be using a app platform called Zoom – If you are not familiar with this software you will find a short introduction to it here – https://www.loom.com/share/c2814f15649d48b4a268767afa4e0a42

You'll be emailed the link to the video conferencing and instructions nearer the time of the meeting.

Timings

12.30pm – Welcome and informal networking as we greet people to the call

12.35pm – Quick introductions by online chat and /or voice

13:10pm – Business Wisdom Spotlight – Details to be announced soon.

13:15pm – One-to-ones / small group networking with online virtual breakout rooms

1.25pm – Feedback and wrap up

1.30pm – Online event ends.

Cost:£0 – £5.80

Book Here

WHEN:18th June 2020 – 12:30 – 13:30 BST

WHERE: Online