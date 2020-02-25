Description

Torfaen Business Voice is Torfaen’s thriving business club. It has been in existence for over 19 years, with approximately seventy members consisting of a variety of businesses from Printers to Caterers and continues to grow year on year.

The club is run by a committee of businesses, which is an integral part of its success. These committee members are keen to make a difference and steer the club in a direction decided by them.

We currently offer two levels of membership; Full Membership Renewal and New/Start-up Membership. The New/Start-up level caters strictly for companies operating within their first year of business and for New Members only, offered for one calendar year.

Membership Rates January 2020 – December 2020

£60.00 inclusive of VAT (Companies with 1 – 10 employees)

£80.00 inclusive of VAT (Companies with 10+ employees)

£48.00 inclusive of VAT (Companies under 1 year trading or 1st time member)

Member Benefits

Torfaen Business Voice provides excellent value and offers you and your business a host of benefits including:

2 places per membership at our bustling six business events which feature inspiring speakers, networking opportunities and buffet at a quality local location (Greenmeadow Golf & Country Club, Cwmbran). Please note that registration is from 5:00pm for a 5:30pm start. Places must be booked by the closing date indicated for each event

2020 dates: 19th March, 18th June, 17th September, 3rd December

Quarterly digital newsletter with articles, tips and business events and information tailored for local Torfaen businesses.

Varied networking opportunities

Earn money off next year’s membership fee through our Introduce a Member Scheme

E-mail bulletins with relevant, vetted information

Advance notice of other Torfaen County Borough Council business events and opportunities, including business breakfasts, workshops & seminars

Your company details listed on the business voice membership section (members’ profile)

Exclusive sponsorship and advertising opportunities for member companies to reach the local business market

Not a member but would like to come along to network?

You can now as a business simply book a PAY AS YOU GO PLACE for £15.00 per person. Simply complete the booking form indicating you are a guest and Make a payment on line (All shops click Business and Economy, look for Torfaen BV Meeting Ticket). Look forward to seeing you at one of our meetings!

Join/Book Here

WHEN:18th June 2020 – Registration is from 5:00pm for a 5:30pm start

WHERE:Cwmbran – Greenmeadow Golf & Country Club

SOURCE:southwalesbusiness.co.uk