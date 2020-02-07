Description

Yes, it’s 6 Nations time again and as we have done for the last 5 years, we will be visiting the hallowed ground of the Principality Stadium and running our meeting in the South Stand Suite overlooking the sacred pitch. The game against Italy was a terrific start for the new Squad and we are all looking forward to an exciting (and successful) Championship again this year.

The meeting itself is a special one as well – we are hosting our friends and colleagues from the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

I’m sure many of you are already members but for those of you who don’t know, the organisation used to be called the IISP (Institute of Information Security Professionals) and they changed their name last year when they were granted Royal Charter status which was a terrific achievement for this team who are dedicated to raising the standard of professionalism in information security.

CIISec represents professionalism, integrity and excellence within information and cyber security their principal objectives are:-

• To promote, for the public benefit, the advancement and dissemination of knowledge in the field of information security

• To develop high ethical standards for practitioners in information security and to promote professional standards in the UK and overseas

• To act as an authoritative body for the purpose of consultation and research in matters of education or public interest concerning information security

As you can see, these objectives compliment the aims of the Cyber Wales Ecosystem and the Welsh Clusters and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with them.

This collaboration has been orchestrated by our own Steve John from Coast Consulting who has been a proactive member of our Steering Group for many years and continues to drive the West Wales agenda for Cyber Wales. Steve is also very active in CIISec and has been helping them to formulate a regular presence in Wales as they continue to expand and grow.

At the meeting we will hear from Amanda Finch, CEO of CIISec who will tell us all about their journey to reach the chartered status, the services they provide for their members as well as their ideas and plans for the future.

Let’s give a big warm welcome to our colleagues from CIISec and have another cracking meeting, chatting about all things cyber while staring in awe at the Pitch where dreams are made [sigh!]

See you all there!

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:18th February 2020 – 14:00 – 16:00 GMT

WHERE:Cardiff – Principality Stadium

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk