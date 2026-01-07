£180,000 Development Bank Loan Brings New Eco-Friendly Holiday Lodges to Ceredigion

A £180,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales has helped bring to life a new eco-friendly tourism development overlooking the River Teifi in Cardigan.

Fronteifi Nature Lodges, created by husband-and-wife team Tim and Julia Percival, offers high-quality, accessible and environmentally responsible accommodation designed to support the local visitor economy.

Having moved to Cardigan in January 2022, Tim – a retired architect – and Julia – who continues to work in social housing – set out to transform their 2.5-acre site into a small-scale, nature-led destination that reflects the beauty and ecology of the surrounding Teifi Marshes.

Following full planning consent in 2023, the couple has built two five-star timber-framed lodges, a garage with a loft apartment, landscaping, guest pathways, and new drainage systems. All major construction was self-funded, with a loan of £180,000 from the Development Bank’s Wales Tourism Fund used to fund the completion of the Seren loft apartment and final stages of hard landscaping and guest facilities.

The project has been delivered with a strong commitment to sustainability and social value. Working with local tradespeople and suppliers has been central to the Percivals’ approach. Specialist contractors from the surrounding area have contributed to the build, while many local, independent businesses have supplied furnishings, artwork, tree planting, ecological consultancy and guest services.

The development also incorporates a wide range of green technologies and carbon-reducing measures. These include photovoltaic panels, EV charging points, air source heat pumps, sheep wool insulation, ground screw foundations, eco stoves and sedum (green) roofs.

Recycled materials from the original buildings have been repurposed across the site, while more than 35 new trees have been planted to enhance biodiversity and sequester carbon. Combined, the development is designed to achieve a high environmental impact (CO₂) rating and aligns with Ceredigion County Council’s priorities for sustainable tourism, supported in part through a £50,000 Cynnal y Cardi grant, delivered by the Shared Prosperity Fund.

Accessibility has also been a core focus. The Tir and Afon lodges feature level access throughout, step-free entrances, level-access showers, natural light and orientation cues for guests with visual or mobility needs. Pathways across the site are level and wheelchair-friendly, providing access to the riverside deck and a bird hide — Bwthyn Adar — overlooking the Teifi and its wildlife.

The development has space for up to 12 guests across the two lodges and the Seren loft apartment.

Each lodge includes an open-plan living area, adjustable beds, digital access, luxury bathrooms, outdoor kitchens, hot tubs and welcome baskets stocked with seasonal local produce. The business has fishing rights to the Teifi, and is listed with Canopy and Stars, connecting the destination to audiences seeking high-end, eco-conscious stays.

Julia Percival, Co-Founder of Fronteifi Nature Lodges, said:

“The support from the Development Bank has enabled us to complete the final phase of the project and stay true to our environmental and community principles. We’re proud to have worked with so many fantastic local businesses and to be creating a place where guests can experience the incredible natural environment of the Teifi Valley.”

David Knight, Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, added:

“Fronteifi Nature Lodges is a brilliant example of a local couple investing time, passion and their own resources to create a sustainable tourism destination that directly benefits the local community. Their commitment to green building methods, accessibility and working with local suppliers aligns perfectly with what the Wales Tourism Fund aims to support.”

The loan for Fronteifi Nature Lodges came from the £50 million Wales Tourism Investment Fund. Financed by the Welsh Government, the fund offers loans between £100,000 and £5 million for distinctive stand out Tourism projects that align with the priorities of Welsh Government, demonstrating commitment to the Economic Contract. Projects may include high quality, innovative products, all weather attractions, distinctively Welsh visitor focused experiences, innovative cultural or heritage projects, unusual places to stay and flagship attractions.