17th April – Webinar
COVID-19 and Your Business: Accessing Finance

This webinar is aimed to discuss and give direction to accessing business finance during the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

We will be covering the following:

  • Understand what is needed for a successful finance application
  • Know what funders are looking for and be able to match your approach
  • Know where to look to source appropriate funding
  • Understand the different types of finance available
  • Be able to develop a clear strategy to raise the finance required for your business

Cost:Free
Book Here

WHEN:17th April 2020 – 10:00 – 10:30 BST
WHERE:Webinar – Online

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk

 