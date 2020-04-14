17th April – Webinar COVID-19 and Your Business: Accessing Finance

Description

This webinar is aimed to discuss and give direction to accessing business finance during the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

We will be covering the following:

Understand what is needed for a successful finance application

Know what funders are looking for and be able to match your approach

Know where to look to source appropriate funding

Understand the different types of finance available

Be able to develop a clear strategy to raise the finance required for your business

Cost:Free

WHEN:17th April 2020 – 10:00 – 10:30 BST

WHERE:Webinar – Online

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk