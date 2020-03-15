Description

Our Chepstow Business Breakfast events are designed to fit nicely into your working day. Perfect for connecting with other businesses across South Wales and the South West and discovering new ways to grow your own business.

Our facilitated, friendly and informal meetings vary in format to keep things fresh and maximise the opportunity… here is the broad structure of the meeting:

8am – Arrivals with light breakfast buffet, tea/coffee and open networking.

8.15am – Introductions around the table, short business wisdom spotlight and facilitated networking (in small groups or one-to-one). One of our members will then give their Business Wisdom talk.

9.30am – Open networking over tea/coffee and a chance to catch up with the people you haven’t yet met

10am – Meeting closes but feel free to continue networking

Each person has around 1-3 minutes to focus on their business. The style is very conversational so there is no need to prepare a formal pitch. We have a 10/15 minute business wisdom spot for a quick fix of business know-how, or a presentation from one of our valued members to showcase their business. We then facilitate small group or one-to-one meetings so you can get to know the people in the room there and then.

We actively welcome new guests to come along and try two of our friendly business development events. Guests who register for membership on the day enjoy an additional one month’s free membership.

If you decide to join Zokit you will leverage our unique Business Evolution System™ which is designed and proven to fast track your business.

Whether you are a guest or a Zokit member you are assured a warm welcome awaits you.

If you have questions please email [email protected]

