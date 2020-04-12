Description

This free wellbeing workshop will cover resilience, how to build resilience and top tips for you to take away to keep your resilience growing.

This session, which will last for 45 minutes with an opportunity to ask questions at the end, is being delivered by the UK’s Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

Your participation in this webinar is strictly confidential and your registration details will not be used for any other purpose.

Cost:Free

WHEN:16th April 2020 – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM BST

WHERE:Online

SOURCE:coins-global.com