Description

Avoid the traffic, grab a cuppa and network from your office or sofa!

Zokit Online Business Networking & Know-how is just like a live Zokit Event… simply done online.

You just need a way of getting online and a webcam, speaker and mic (most devices have these inbuilt). Use your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

You’ll be emailed the link to the video conferencing and instructions nearer the time of the meeting.

Timings

12pm – Welcome and informal networking as we greet people to the call

12.05pm – Quick introductions by online chat and /or voice

12.20pm – Business Wisdom Spotlight

Business Contingency Checklist for Coronavirus and other Curve Balls!

by Jodie Read, Penarth Management.

12.30pm – One-to-ones / small group networking with online virtual breakout rooms

2.55pm – Feedback and wrap up

1pm – Online event ends.

Cost:£0 – £12

Book Here

WHEN:16th April 2020 – 12:00 – 13:00 BST

WHERE:Online