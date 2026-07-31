16% YoY Growth for Short Form Cricket at Sophia Gardens

Glamorgan Cricket has announced a 16% year-on-year increase in Vitality Blast sales, highlighting continued momentum for the club's short-format cricket offering at Sophia Gardens.

The growth comes against the backdrop of a challenging cricket market across the UK and a busy Cardiff entertainment scene, where audiences have more choice than ever for live sport, music, culture and summer events.

The club said that Sophia Gardens' performance demonstrates the increasing appeal of Vitality Blast cricket as an accessible, high-energy experience for families, groups of friends, businesses and long-standing supporters alike.

With six home fixtures staged at Sophia Gardens in the heart of Cardiff, the Blast continues to play a prominent role in the city's summer calendar, combining fast-paced cricket with music, food, entertainment and a lively matchday atmosphere.

This momentum is also being reflected across other cricket events at Sophia Gardens. Welsh Fire, who also play their home fixtures at the venue, recorded their first sell-out crowd in Cardiff at their first home men's match of The Hundred season, while women's cricket at Sophia Gardens has also reached record levels of support. Women's fixtures across both the Vitality Blast and The Hundred have been better attended than ever, showcasing the growing interest in women's cricket in Wales.

Ed Rice, Commercial Director at Glamorgan Cricket, said:

“We're really pleased with the growth in Blast sales. It has taken a huge amount of effort from our marketing team to increase awareness of cricket here in Wales, but these growth stats show that more people are engaging with the sport. We're excited to build on that momentum and drive this further in the coming years.”

Glamorgan Cricket said its year-on-year growth reflects the club's continued focus on widening the game's reach, creating memorable nights at Sophia Gardens and positioning cricket as a compelling entertainment choice in one of the UK's most vibrant city-centre event markets.

The club added that it will continue to build on this momentum by engaging new audiences, supporting grassroots interest in cricket across Wales and delivering matchday experiences that make the Vitality Blast attractive to committed cricket fans and first-time visitors alike.