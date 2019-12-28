Description

Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales.

With principal partners Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting, the awards will showcase the best in Finance talent. From the experienced finance directors and CFOs who are at the forefront of finance leadership, to unsung heroes leading expert transactional accounting, and importantly to the next generation of apprentices and graduates, the awards will put Welsh financial professionals on the map.

Nominations are welcomed from 10th October 2019 through to 17th January 2020, culminating in a glittering ceremony in Cardiff’s City Hall on Friday 15th May 2020.

WHEN:15th May 2020

WHERE:Cardiff – City Hall

SOURCE:https://financeawardswales.com/