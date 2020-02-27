Description

Come and take part in this treasure hunt around the town of Conwy, meet other FSB members and find some points of historical interest along a preset route. There will photos of things to find and clues to other objects of interest within the town. There will be no requirement to climb the walls and everything can be seen from pavement level.

We will be starting in the Castle Hotel from 11.00am onwards, so please turn up any time between 11am and 12 midday to start. Bring the family along – children under 12 can come along with parents for free.

After your treasure hunt, and whilst the scores are calculated, you can meet and network other small business owners. Light lunches and soft drinks can be obtained from the bar (for which you will settle the bill yourselves).

Registering is essential and will also allow the organiser to print off enough answer sheets for everyone.

For further information about the event, please contact [email protected] or tel 07917 162779

Cost:£5.00 per person which includes a tea/ coffee on arrival

WHEN:15th March 2020 – 11:00 – 13:00

WHERE:Conwy – The Castle Hotel

