5 November 2025
Property / Construction

15th Century Mid Wales B&B and Pub Hits The Market

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell The Dolfor Inn, a 15th century pub with letting rooms.

The Dolfor Inn is a B&B, bar and restaurant in the heart of Dolfor, within easy reach of popular tourist destinations including Powis Castle, Elan Valley and Newtown.

It retains much of its old-world charm as a former drovers’ inn, with original oak beams. The six en suite letting rooms are furnished to a high standard and maintain expansive views overlooking the surrounding hills. The property also benefits from owner’s accommodation.

Currently owned by a business partnership of three, the property was purchased as part of their retirement plan. The owners are now looking to retire and hand the business over to the next generation. For new owners, there is ample opportunity to introduce a glamping offering, said Christie & Co, as the property retains a sizeable plot of land.

James Dodd, Business Agent – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, said:

“The Dolfor Inn represents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully operational country inn in one of Wales’ most picturesque settings. With its recent refurbishment, strong local following, and growing visitor base, it’s perfectly positioned for a new owner to build on its success.”

The Dolfor Inn has a freehold asking price of £495,000.

