Following the success of Pitch Perfect, we are back, with another event!

On the 15th of April we’ll be opening our doors once more to those with a new idea, who need a little bit of funding to get them started! There’s also the invaluable opportunity to get feedback on your idea from our panel. This is your chance! Go for it, and choose the Pitching ticket above!

You’ll have 5 minutes to present your idea. We’d appreciate if you could send an outline of your idea to [email protected] before the closing date. You’ll have 5 minutes to present your idea. This really is a great opportunity, so why not go for it.

And maybe you enjoyed the last event a lot, or heard all about it, and want to be part of the night? A warm welcome to all, from those looking for a new opportunity to invest in, to those who want to see what’s going on before developing their idea. The night’s set to be an interesting one, with entertainment and food provided! Choose the ‘adience’ ticket, above.

17:00 – Tea/coffe and networking

17:45 – Pitching to the audience, with panel feedback

19:00 – Hot Food

20:00 – Y gynilleidfa yn pleidleisio; chi sydd yn dewis pwy sy’n mynd a’r pot o arian ar y noson! The audience votes;

Cost:£10 charge on the night for entry

WHEN:15th April 2020 – 17:00 – 20:00

WHERE:Gaerwen – M-Sparc

SOURCE:hwbmenter.cymru