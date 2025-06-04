£150,000 Investment Supports Restoration of Historic Cliff Railway Carriages

A £150,000 investment by the Development Bank of Wales in the Cliff Railway in Aberystwyth has put the iconic tourist attraction on track for a bumper season.

75,000 visitors are expected to experience the newly refurbished Victorian railway carriages this year.

Run by Constitution Hill Limited, Aberystwyth Cliff Railway is the second longest electric funicular cliff railway in Great Britain at 778 feet long. It’s been an Aberystwyth landmark since 1896 and was electrified in 1921 before becoming a Grade II listed structure in 1987.

The loan from the Development Bank has been used to carry out essential maintenance work to the Victorian carriages. Having safeguarded 20 jobs and created two new jobs, the investment has been welcomed by the First Minister of Wales who visited the Cliff Railway with colleagues Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister and Julie James MS, Minister for Delivery/Counsel General.

Eluned Morgan, First Minister of Wales, said:

“Tourism is one of the most important industries in Wales, contributing over £6.2 billion to Welsh GDP and more than 172,000 jobs. “I’m pleased the Welsh Government, via the Development Bank, is providing support so that attractions like the Cliff Railway can bring in visitors, create new jobs and continue their important contribution to the local economy in Aberystwyth.”

The Victorian carriages are powered by motor and high-tensile steel cables supported by a sophisticated electronic safety system. They travel to the summit of Constitution Hill at four miles per hour, venturing through a deep cutting, where 12,000 tons of rock were excavated to allow the winding footpath to cross via a series of bridges overhead.

Once at the top of the summit, visitors can enjoy spectacular views of Aberystwyth, Cardigan Bay and 26 Welsh mountain peaks. One of the world’s largest camera obscuras offers a bird’s eye view of 1000 square miles of land and seascape. There is also a children’s play area, a gift shop, a cafe and plenty of open spaces for picnics and walking.

Robert Gray, Director of Constitution Hill Limited, said:

“Our railway is an iconic attraction and an important part of local heritage. It’s enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year, most of whom go on to spend time and money in the local area. The support of Welsh Government and the funding from the Development Bank has made the biggest difference to the future sustainability of the railway; allowing us to carry out essential maintenance work and invest in our facilities for the benefit of local people and visitors alike.”

Clare Sullivan is a Regional Manager for the Development Bank. She said:

“The Cliff Railway is a well-established and popular tourism attraction that has continued to invest heavily with the introduction of indoor and weather resilient facilities to encourage visitors all year round. As an affordable day-out for the family, it’s a must-do activity when in the local area so we’re pleased to have been able to help keep it on track by funding the much-needed repair works.”

The £150,000 loan for Constitution Hill Limited came from the £50 million Wales Tourism Investment Fund. Financed entirely by Welsh Government, the fund offers loans from £100,000 to £5 million with repayment terms of 10-15 years for distinctive, stand-out tourism projects that align with the priorities of Welsh Government.