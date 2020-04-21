Grab a cuppa and network from your office or sofa!

You just need a way of getting online and a webcam, speaker and mic (most devices have these inbuilt). Use your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

You'll be emailed the link to the video conferencing (we use Zoom) and instructions in the booking confirmation and nearer the time of the meeting.

Timings

8pm – Welcome and informal networking as we greet people to the call

8.05pm – Quick introductions by online chat and /or voice

8.20pm – Business Wisdom Spotlight8.35pm – One-to-ones / small group networking with online virtual breakout rooms

8.55pm – Wrap up

9pm – Event ends